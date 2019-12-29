Hill Ram Scheme recruits 22 new sheep farms

The total Hill Ram Scheme now has a diverse network, with farms participating in genetic performance recording

Twenty-two Welsh sheep farms have been recruited to participate in the red meat industry's Hill Ram Scheme.

All of the new farms have begun the performance recording process and have all successfully taken tissue samples from their flock ahead of the 2020 lambing season.

In the scheme, run by Hybu Cig Cymru -Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), DNA-parentage technology is being utilised for the first time on this scale to ensure that extensive hill farms can record their genetics with little to no alterations to their systems.

The incorporation of technology into hill farms will allow individual businesses to increase their resilience during uncertain times.







The total Hill Ram Scheme now has a diverse network of 29 farms participating in genetic performance recording, spanning from the Preseli mountains up to the Snowdonia National Park.

The farms also range in size and use a variety of traditional Welsh hill breeds.

HCC’s Flock Genetics Executive, Gwawr Parry, said: “We are delighted to welcome 22 new farms onto the Hill Ram Scheme.

“We are really pleased to have recruited geographically diverse farms who are eager to improve their businesses by trying performance recording.

“Over the last few months we have tissue sampled over 6,000 ewes and 176 tups ready for the upcoming lambing season, where our flocks will be recording key data and information about their new-born lambs.”

The scheme is intended to encourage more farmers to use performance-recorded rams to help produce lambs that meet market specifications for a wide range of markets at home and abroad.

Farmers who participate in the scheme will be using genetics and technology to improve the overall performance of their flocks.

A new Expression of Interest window for the Hill Ram Scheme will be opening in the new year.

Ms Parry said: “We are looking forward to opening a new Expression of Interest window in January to recruit the next cohort of Hill Ram Scheme farmers.

“Farmers can express interest in the new year on the HCC website or by contacting HCC directly on 01970 625050 or info@hybucig.cymru.”

The Hill Ram Scheme is part of HCC’s Red Meat Development Programme (RMDP), a 5-year strategic initiative to help develop the red meat sector in Wales.