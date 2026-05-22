Historic 1,700-acre estate hits market for more than £45m

One of England’s most historic rural estates — complete with more than 1,100 acres of farmland, racing facilities and a Grade I listed mansion — has gone on the market for more than £45 million.

The 1,704-acre Edgcote Estate in Northamptonshire is being offered for sale for the first time in almost a century.

Alongside the Georgian Edgcote House, the estate includes a large commercial farming operation, equestrian facilities, woodland and a residential portfolio of 31 properties.

The sale comes amid continued demand for large-scale rural estates offering a mix of farming, residential and environmental income opportunities.

Savills, which is marketing the estate, said Edgcote combined agricultural, sporting and residential assets within a ring-fenced holding in a prime central England location.

At the centre of the estate is the Grade I Listed Edgcote House, regarded as one of Northamptonshire’s finest Georgian country houses.

Built between 1748 and 1754, the property extends to almost 26,000 square feet across four floors and retains many original architectural features, including ornate plasterwork, carved fireplaces and a mahogany staircase hall.

The house also featured in the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

The estate combines farming, residential and equestrian enterprises within a ring-fenced rural holding (Photo: Savills)

Surrounding the property are formal gardens, parkland and pleasure grounds, with parts of the landscape believed to have been influenced by Capability Brown during the height of the English landscape movement.

However, the estate’s large-scale farming business remains one of its key commercial assets.

The ring-fenced arable operation extends to around 1,149 acres of predominantly Grade 3 land producing crops including winter wheat, winter barley, oilseed rape and spring beans.

Parts of the rotation also include land entered into Countryside Stewardship and Sustainable Farming Incentive schemes.

The farm is operated from Lodge Farm and includes grain drying, cleaning and storage facilities, silos, machinery stores, weighbridges and dedicated estate offices.

The 1,704-acre estate has been put up for sale for the first time in a century (Photo: Savills)

Alongside the farming enterprise, Edgcote includes 31 houses, cottages and flats, providing additional residential income streams.

The estate also has a long-established horse racing heritage, with two professional racing yards, gallops, paddocks and schooling arenas still in operation.

Woodland extends to around 115 acres, with mixed broadleaved species including oak, lime, sweet chestnut and hornbeam.

The estate also offers potential for shooting, stalking and biodiversity enhancement through ongoing woodland management and parkland restoration work.

Edgcote’s history stretches back almost 1,000 years and includes connections to the Norman Conquest, the Wars of the Roses and Anne of Cleves.

The estate gained national significance as the site of the Battle of Edgcote in 1469 before later becoming an important horse racing establishment under the ownership of Raymond Courage in the early 20th century.

More recently, the estate was acquired in 2005 by the late David Allen, who oversaw extensive conservation and restoration work across the land, buildings and estate communities.

Crispin Holborow of Savills Private Office said Edgcote combined “all the key elements associated with an asset of this calibre”.

He added that the estate offered diversified income streams through its farming, residential and racing enterprises, alongside future sporting potential.

The listing marks the first time the estate has come to the open market in almost 100 years.