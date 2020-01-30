Hoads Farm denies allegations of unacceptable welfare standards

A spokesman for Hoads Farm has denied allegations made against by activists who claimed to have exposed unacceptable welfare standards.

Around 150 animal rights campaigners from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) occupied the East Sussex farm on Monday (27 January).

They claimed to have exposed unsanitary conditions which led the food assurance scheme RSPCA Assured to suspend the farm.

But a spokesman for Hoads Farm said the RSPCA has now carried out an inspection which reported the hens being in 'good health and with good feather cover'.







The spokesman said in a statement: “Hoads Farm operates above and beyond the already high standards laid down by the British egg industry.

“Following this incident, we asked the RSPCA to carry out an inspection of our site, which they completed yesterday. As we expected, they reported the hens being in good health and with good feather cover.

“Additionally, we also had a fully qualified poultry vet visit the site yesterday, and, apart from the consequences of the protesters’ actions, again he raised no concerns.”

The farm spokesman said Defra also visited the site, accompanied with an independent vet, who reported the following: ‘No non-compliance for animal welfare noted at time of inspection, all compliant for welfare or free range birds. Compliant production unit and egg collection area. No issues identified’.

“The welfare of our birds is of paramount importance to us, and we strongly refute the allegations made by these so-called animal rights activists. We also question the integrity of the images used,” he added.

“And, being the fourth farm in the area to be targeted by animal rights activists, we believe Monday’s incident is part of a targeted campaign against egg production facilities.

“The actions of these 100 or more individuals which included criminal damage and theft, has not only distressed the very birds they claim to care about, but has compromised the bio security measures in place to keep the hens safe from infection.”

RSPCA Assured said: “We can confirm that an RSPCA farm livestock officer has visited the farm and the new flock of birds seen today was in good health, with good feather cover. However, our investigations are ongoing.”