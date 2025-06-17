Hope sprouts for Scottish seed potato exports as Defra pledges action

Scottish seed potato exports could be edging closer to a long-awaited return to EU markets, following a renewed commitment from Defra’s farming minister to resolve the post-Brexit trade barrier.

SNP MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Seamus Logan, has welcomed what he described as a “positive response” from Defra Minister Daniel Zeichner, who confirmed the government wants to see exports resume “as soon as possible”.

Scottish growers were historically among Europe’s most prominent seed potato exporters, with the industry renowned for its high health status, rigorous standards, and traceability.

Prior to Brexit, Scotland exported around 20,000 tonnes of seed potatoes annually to EU countries, including significant volumes to Ireland, Spain, and Portugal.

However, trade ground to a halt in January 2021 after the UK left the EU single market, triggering an EU-wide prohibition on seed potato imports from Great Britain.

The ban has had a disproportionately damaging effect on Scotland, where over 70% of the UK’s seed potatoes are grown.

Mr Zeichner acknowledged this in a written response to Mr Logan, saying: “Defra is acutely aware of the issues that the continued EU prohibition of export of seed potatoes is causing our industry, despite the UK’s strong international reputation for producing high-quality material.

"I sympathise with your farming constituents on this matter. I also understand the disproportionate impact that the EU’s prohibition has had on Scotland.

"While it is our intention that a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement would resolve the import of GB seed potatoes into the EU, we wish to get these goods back on the EU market as soon as possible.”

Responding, Mr Logan said: “I am pleased that we finally have a minister in place who – unlike the previous Conservative UK government – seems to get the impact this has had on the Scottish seed potato sector.

"While exporters have not stood still and have proactively found new markets, that is not without cost.

"While there is still a distance to travel on this, I believe Defra now has the political will to make this a priority in a way which was sadly lacking previously.

"I will be monitoring progress and wish the minister well in his endeavours.”