Horticultural growers now have access to fund to help cut energy bills

The NFU has announced it has secured essential energy support for horticulture businesses, with calls continuing for the poultry sector to be included.

Growers will now have access to the Industrial Energy Transformation (IETF) Fund to help cut their energy bills following NFU lobbying.

It comes as horticultural businesses across the country are 'fearing for their future' as escalating costs and ongoing workforce shortages continue to impact the sector.

The need for greater energy security for the sector was a key theme during this year’s Downing Street Farm to Fork summit.

However, poultry production, another energy intensive sector where farmers continue to feel mounting pressure from soaring costs, has not been included.

Responding, NFU President Minette Batters said that surging input costs had left many farming businesses on a knife edge.

"We have repeatedly made the case that this is threatening the viability of many crops, including peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, and those with long term storage such as apples and potatoes.

“One of the key outcomes from the Farm to Fork Summit was the need for greater energy security, so we are pleased that government has responded to our calls.

"As we have stated many times, it is critical that all high energy crops are recognised within this announcement, including protected cropping and those with long term storage."

The NFU said it was seeking urgent clarification on the eligibility for growers and the process by which they can register for the IETF Fund to help mitigate against high energy costs.

However, the union said it was 'extremely disappointed' over the lack of support for poultry production – another sector that is energy intensive.

Mrs Batters warned: "Ongoing, soaring production costs are putting producers under immense pressure.

"We call on government to do everything it can so that the poultry sector is able to continue producing quality, affordable eggs and poultry meat which we know is valued hugely by the public.”