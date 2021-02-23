Huawei turns to pig farming as phone sales plunge

Huawei is developing artificial intelligence technology for the pig sector after mobile phone sales continue to plunge due to US sanctions.

The Chinese telecoms giant has shifted its interests to agriculture following fears over national security in Western countries.

The Trump administration placed sanctions on Huawei after it labelled the firm a threat to US interests and national security.

Huawei's mobile phone sales declined 42% in the last quarter of 2020 as it grappled with a limited supply of microchips due to the sanctions.

Looking to recuperate revenue, the company has stated that it is launching an artificial intelligence pig farming project in a bid to modernise the industry.

China, home to the world's largest pig industry and half of the world's pigs, will use Huawei's AI technology to detect diseases.

This new tech to improve animal health and welfare comes following outbreaks of African swine fever in China over the past few years.

The impact of the pig virus has seen 50 percent of China’s pork production wiped out.

A Huawei spokesman told the BBC: "Pig farming is yet another example of how we try to revitalise some traditional industries with ICT technologies to create more value for the industries in the 5G era."