Hundreds of farmers applauded for boosting turtle dove numbers

Hundreds of farmers have been applauded for providing more nesting and feeding habitat across southern and eastern England for the benefit of turtle doves.

The Operation Turtle Dove project is celebrating another record year of effort since establishing in 2012, with 442 farms now taking part.

As part of it, land managers work together with conservationists to deliver suitable conditions for turtle doves to successfully breed and fledge more chicks.

Over the course of this year, the project has provided over twenty tonnes of specialist seed to farmers and landowners.

The initiative also works to create feeding areas, maintain dense scrub and hedgerows for nesting sites, and construct ponds for drinking.

The overall aim of the project is to improve the future of this migratory species that spends winter in West African countries before migrating back to British shores for spring and summer to breed.

Mike Shurmer, head of species for RSPB England, which is part of the Operation Turtle Project, thanked farmers for working to help save the species.

"The record number of dedicated farmers and volunteers involved ensures we can continue to support the UK population of this iconic species," he said.

"We see more and more of these heroes rewarded with the purring song of the Turtle Dove returning to their land as a result of the great work they have done.”

The project managers say that farmers' efforts are important now more than ever, with an estimated 2,100 breeding territories remaining in the UK as recorded in the 2021 survey.

However, there is hope for these birds following the 25% increase in turtle doves across Western Europe – equivalent to 400,000 breeding pairs.

Rick Bayne, senior project manager for Operation Turtle Dove, also commended those farmers participating in the project for working to help save the species.

"It’s amazing to hear about birds returning to breed in parts of southern and eastern England after the hard work and dedication of so many land managers and communities."

These efforts support more than just turtle doves, with other farmland bird species benefitting from habitat creation.

Farmers were recently applauded for boosting the rare and elusive corncrake bird species as part of a project which reached a major milestone last week.