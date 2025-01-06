Hunt continues for oilseed grower to join AHDB's RL team

The hunt continues for an oilseed grower to join AHDB's influential Recommended Lists (RL) crop committee, with the deadline to apply set for Friday.

The levy organisation recently issued its annual call for farmers to join its RL crop committees, with two vacancies initially available.

The committees play a critical role in the recommendation of cereal and oilseed varieties for the UK.

AHDB said it received a good number of applications for the pathologist vacancy on the Barley and Oats and Other Cereals Crop Committee by the original closing date, 3 January.

However, the application deadline for the second vacancy – for a grower to join the Oilseeds Crop Committee – has been extended until 10 January.

With the RL implementing the findings from its latest review of the variety-trialling project, AHDB said it was a 'fantastic' time to be a crop committee member and influence the project’s direction.

Paul Gosling, who leads the RL at the levy organisation, said the roles 'underpin the RL and are highly rewarding'.

He said: “The committee members have the technical and commercial experience necessary to interpret variety trial data and determine which varieties get included in trials and, ultimately, recommended."

The RL crop committees agree on agronomic and quality definitions for varietal recommendation and select candidate varieties for trial.

They also propose new varieties to add to the RL, with committee members meeting three times a year.

Successful applicants receive support and reasonable allowances to cover costs during their three-year terms.

Applications, cover letters and CVs should be sent to Paul Gosling: paul.gosling@ahdb.org.uk.