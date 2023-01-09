Hustings start this week for new NFU Scotland vice presidents

NFU Scotland’s 10-date regional hustings tour kicks off next week, which will see three candidates contesting for the two vice president roles.

NFU Scotland's hustings will start on Wednesday (11 January) at the Hub, near Crossroads in Ayrshire, the union has confirmed.

Current vice presidents Andrew Connon and Robin Traquair, and legal and technical committee chair Alasdair Macnab, have put their names forward.

Mr Connon farms near Ellon in Aberdeenshire running a small commercial sheep flock whilst also doing some local contract work on a beef and arable unit.

Farming in Midlothian, Mr Traquair's main enterprise is indoor sows taking stock from farrow to finish, and selling the progeny through Scotlean, a farmer-based co-op of which Robin is a director.

And Mr Macnab farms at Kildun, Dingwall, running a well-known pedigree Limousin herd, growing malting barley and hay.

Over the course of the following 14 days, the candidates will attend meetings in Stepps, Tarbert, Carfraemill, Castle Douglas, Oldmeldrum, Perth, Dingwall, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Voting for the positions of the two vice presidential posts will take place at the union’s council meeting at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on 10 February.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy, who will stand unchallenged for the position of president, said the hustings came amid an "extremely uncertain time for Scottish agriculture".

With unprecedented cost pressures and future agricultural policy in Scotland up for debate, he said there the "right people are needed to drive forward policies that are in the best interests of farmers and crofters.”

"There has never been a more important time for members to get out to these hustings, listen to the candidates and make sure their vote counts," the Highland farmer said.

"All three candidates have the skills and experience to do a fantastic job for NFUS and Scottish agriculture.

"This is their opportunity to convince members they have a role to play as we tackle the major challenges ahead."