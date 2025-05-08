Iceland abandons its 2025 cage-free egg commitment

Iceland has abandoned its 2025 cage-free egg commitment, becoming the first among major UK retailers to do so.

The supermarket chain had committed in 2016 to sourcing only cage-free whole eggs by the end of this year.

However, that commitment has now been quietly removed from Iceland's website, indicating a policy reversal.

A spokesperson told The Grocer that the move was to help customers during the cost of living crisis, prioritising affordability over cage-free sourcing.

Iceland stated it still supports consumer choice and will continue offering free-range and barn eggs, while trying to provide higher-welfare options at prices people can afford.

The move has drawn criticism from animal welfare campaigners, with the Humane League calling it a "deep betrayal" of their customers and animals.

Claire Williams, campaigns manager at the charity said: “Iceland has axed their commitment to stop selling whole eggs from cruelly caged birds from their website.

"An overwhelming majority of the public thinks caging hens is wrong, but Iceland seemingly doesn’t care."

Dame Joanna Lumley, who fronted a petition with the Humane League demanding Iceland keep their cage-free promise, said the decision "pains me deeply".

“I believe that the British public are committed to seeing farmed animals treated with kindness and decency. However, there is no better symbol of cruelty to farmed animals than a hen in a cage.

"Iceland said they would get their hens out of cages by the end of the year, but they are so far failing to do it. "