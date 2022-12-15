Importance of soil health to be investigated by MPs

The importance of soil health to growing food, promoting biodiversity and reducing emissions will be investigated by MPs during a parliamentary inquiry.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) will investigate how the government intends to meet its goal of having all soil 'managed sustainably' by 2030.

It is not currently clear how soil health will be measured by the government, with MPs saying this will need to be clarified as new legislation will encourage farmers to provide ‘public goods’, including healthy soil.

Chair of EFRA, Sir Robert Goodwill MP said it was vital that the government brought farmers and land managers along with any reforms made.

“Soil health matters to everyone – it’s central to the food we eat, the ecosystems we are a part of and our efforts to address climate change," he said.

“Policy changes must be ambitious enough to turn the tide of soil degradation, but also flexible and appealing to those who work the land. Any reforms must also cover a broad range of soils.”

Dr Neil Hudson, MP for Penrith and The Border and member of EFRA, said the inquiry would 'shine a light' on soil health in the UK.

"It is vital that the government proactively looks to work with farmers and land managers to bolster this pivotal component of UK agriculture and environmental management."

What will be asked at the inquiry?

MPs who sit on EFRA are seeking views on the following questions:

• How can the government measure progress towards its goal of making all soils sustainably managed by 2030? What are the challenges in gathering data to measure soil health and how can these barriers be overcome?

• Do current regulations ensure that all landowners/land managers maintain and/or improve soil health? If not, how should they be improved?

• Will the standards under Environmental Land Management schemes (ELMs) have sufficient ambition and flexibility to restore soils across different types of agricultural land? What are the threats and opportunities for soil health as ELMs are introduced?

• What changes do we need to see in the wider food and agriculture sector to encourage better soil management and how can the government support this transition?

• What does the UK government need to do to tackle other stressors on soil health such as soil contamination?

People with experience in the areas covered by the inquiry are being invited to submit written evidence.

The deadline for submissions is 5 February 2023.