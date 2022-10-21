Improved disease control boosts sheep farm productivity, project says

A project looking into key drivers for improved sheep fertility found that tackling preventable disease in productive ewes plays a big role in improving farm efficiency and potential profitability.

The research found that two of the diseases found to play a pivotal role in ewes scanning empty on the selected farms were Johne’s disease and Toxoplasmosis.

Farmers participating in Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) in the research identified sheep fertility as one of the key topics they were keen to learn more about.

Farmers were asked to gather samples for testing and supplied background information and data regarding flock numbers, previous lambing percentages and general animal health practices.

A second phase of the research saw ten flocks chosen for an in-depth review of scanning data which involved sampling collection from empty ewes by an experienced vet.

One of those farmers, Hywel Wigley of Llwyngwern, Llaunwchllyn near Bala, said the research had proved pivotal to his flock of Welsh mountain ewes.

"Scanning results this year showed some of the ewes scanning empty. This project allowed more research to be carried out on the farm and diagnose any issues within the flock.

“My flock has certainly been strengthened, because of this project and I am pleased that the evidence gathered will be shared widely with the industry to help others too.”

Another interesting element of the research is the significant variation between sheep fertility on farms and also within different lambing years for each farm, with many of the businesses not experiencing the same fertility and fecundity issues every year.

The other issues found was that body condition score and ewes age were closely associated with fertility issues, with Johne’s disease identified as a common cause of lower body condition and high ewe replacement rates within those flocks.

Commissioning the research, HCC said it showed the importance of improved disease control on sheep farms.

The levy organisation has created a unique set of data looking at the age structure of flocks and the affects breeding females’ longevity has on the economics of family farms.

John Richards HCC project leader said: “We always strive for innovation, and we’re proud to be working with Welsh farmers to collate data not collected from Welsh nor UK sheep farmers previously.

“A lot of work has been carried out looking at the productive lives of dairy cattle across the UK, but this looks like a first for sheep in Wales and the UK.

"Technology is helping farmers collect data more efficiently now and then feeding that information to research work, such as ours, looking at sheep fertility.

“We now look forward to sharing this research further with the industry to continue to make improvements to the health, sustainability and efficiency of sheep on Welsh farms.”