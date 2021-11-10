Interactive game teaches pupils about farm sustainability

An interactive game has launched for schoolchildren to learn about the sustainability of the Scottish farming industry as COP26 enters its final days.

Capitalising on the messages from the climate summit in Glasgow is Mission Sustain, a game designed to encourage young people to discuss Scottish farming.

The free interactive resource can be used by teachers and pupils and forms part of Learning for Sustainability, which is embedded in the curriculum.

The game puts the user in the shoes of a livestock farmer, faced with decisions and challenges that will impact their farm’s environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Created in partnership with Quality Meat Scotland and Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), it also provides opportunities to discuss climate change and what Scotland is doing about it.

Alix Ritchie and Jennifer Robertson, QMS’ Health and Education team, said the interactive tool would help connect the classroom with sustainable practices on farm.

“By continuing to build on our digital offering with initiatives such as Mission Sustain, we are ensuring that food and farming retains an important place in Scotland’s education curriculum.

"It is also demonstrating to young people the many skills needed in modern agriculture, including technology, statistical analysis and environmental management in addition to the more traditional practices young people often associate with farming.”

The game's creators say the scenarios are as lifelike as possible to show real life scenarios in a fun, educational way.

The expanded digital offering has been well received by both the education sector and the farming industry.

Andrew and Lauren Houstoun, of Glenkilrie Farm and Glenkilrie Larder Perthshire, said it was important for the industry to get behind these educational initiatives.

“We have such a positive story to share about sustainable farming practices in Scotland and by getting involved with educational activity such as Mission Sustain, farmers can have a real impact on the next generation of red meat eaters.”

Mission Sustain builds on the educational platform Farming Foodsteps which was launched in 2020 that supports pupils to explore the farm to fork journey of Scotland’s red meat.