Interest in Veganuary wanes as meat-free sales decline

Sales of meat-free products declined this 'Veganuary' compared to the year before, according to analysis by the AHDB.

More than a million fewer households bought meat-free products this January compared to 2022, with only 13.7% of households buying one.

This compares to 96.4% of households buying meat, fish or poultry (MFP) in the first three weeks of the year, AHDB said in its new report.

Research from IGD suggests 7% of shoppers started taking part in Veganuary at the start of last month.

However, this uplift appears to have been short lived, with seven out of 10 failing to make it past the two-week mark.

Of those who stopped, 40% said it was due to alternatives being too expensive, while a further 40% claimed they couldn’t find food or drink they enjoyed.

Grace Randall, AHDB retail insight manager, said that despite new product development and heavy promotions from retailers, the taste and price of meat-free products were still the major barriers for shoppers.

"Meat-free remains a small part of the market, maintaining the 2% volume share it has seen over the last four years," she explained.

"This decline in shoppers means overall value and volume for meat-free has declined, with volumes down 12.9% and value down 6.3%."

It follows the AHDB promoting the health benefits of meat and dairy during January through its We Eat Balanced marketing campaign.

According to the levy organisation, over 96% of households bought meat in January and remains a huge category – worth over £1.3bn in the first three weeks of 2023.

Ms Randall said: "With the economic outlook, shoppers may be more wary of new products and return to tried and trusted meat cuts.

"However, the price difference between meat and alternatives is one to watch going forward, as more retailers launch cheaper own brand ranges.

"Some shoppers may swap from meat to alternatives if meat-free products become cheaper."