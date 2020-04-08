Intruder attacks farmer from behind on County Durham farm

A man was attacked from behind as he confronted intruders on the farm

Police are appealing for more information after a farmer was attacked from behind as he confronted an intruder on a farm in County Durham.

The incident occurred on South Sharpley Farm, near Seaton on Wednesday 1 April at around 7:30pm.

The 38-year-old man confronted an intruder in an outbuilding on the farm.

He was then struck from behind by a second intruder, causing injury to his back, police said.







Both suspects have then made off from the scene on foot.

One of the suspects has been described as being 6ft 2in, in his late 20s, with short ‘mousey’ coloured hair, and wearing a cream coat with grey jogging bottoms.

Durham Police are appealing to the public for more information regarding this incident.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 366 of April 1.

Rural crime cost the UK £50 million in 2018 as brazen criminals continue to target farmers' livelihoods, figures show.

Crimes such as machinery and livestock theft have reached a seven-year high in terms of cost.