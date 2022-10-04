James Dyson's farming company records rise in profits

Sir James Dyson's farming company has recorded a rise in profits for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Accounts for Dyson Farming Ltd show [PDF] that turnover was £35.5m, an increase from £30.2m a year before, while pre-tax profit was £2.8m, a rise from £2.2m.

In 2020, the company blamed exposure to extreme weather conditions for reduced incomes and added costs.

Farming continues to be the main principal activity for the business, which comprises 35,000 acres of land throughout Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.

But sustainable energy generation also provides income and inputs for other business areas in a circular farming system, notably glasshouse operations, according to the accounts.

Development of existing property assets and provision of advice to external customers are further sources of diversification.

Sir James Dyson is the second wealthiest person in the UK, with a net worth of £23bn, according to the The Sunday Times 2022 Rich List.