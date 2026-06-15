Japan appetite for British red meat fuels export drive

British red meat exporters are targeting further growth in Japan as AHDB seeks to build on a £2 billion export trade and rising demand for premium beef, sheep meat and pig meat.

Senior Japanese buyers, importers and trade media visited the UK as part of an inward mission led by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The visit aimed to strengthen trade relationships and show key decision makers how British red meat is produced from farm to fork.

Japan is one of the world’s most valuable food import markets, with consumers placing strong emphasis on quality, food safety, provenance and eating experience — areas where AHDB says British red meat is well placed to compete.

The levy board said interest is growing in premium cuts, offal and products with strong sustainability credentials.

UK red meat exports, including offal, were worth £2 billion in 2025, underlining the importance of international trade to the wider supply chain.

The week-long programme took delegates to farms, processors, butchery demonstrations and industry events across Shropshire, Cheshire and Worcestershire.

Delegates visited beef and sheep farms, toured processing facilities and met exporters supplying global customers.

The programme included a visit to a beef unit demonstration farm in Shropshire, where delegates saw how producers are combining efficient production with animal welfare and sustainability standards.

AHDB said the mission also highlighted the role of British farmers in producing high-quality meat while working alongside the environment.

For producers, access to premium overseas markets can help strengthen demand beyond the domestic market, improve the value generated from each animal and support carcase balance by creating value for cuts and offal with stronger demand overseas.

AHDB said wider market access can help maximise returns and deliver value back to levy payers.

Susan Stewart, AHDB’s Head of International Trade Development, said Japan was an important market because buyers value the attributes of British red meat.

“Japan is an incredibly important market for British red meat because buyers there value exactly what our farmers produce so well: quality, consistency, high welfare standards and full traceability,” she said.

She said the mission gave Japanese buyers and media the chance to see British agriculture first hand, including the farms, processors and people behind the products.

Ms Stewart said export development was about building wider value for the sector, not simply selling product overseas.

“Exports are about much more than selling product overseas,” she said.

“They help deliver better value across the whole carcase, strengthen demand for British red meat and create stronger returns across the supply chain for levy payers.”

The mission formed part of AHDB’s wider export development work, including visits to Japan earlier this year by Henry Glover, Senior Trade Development Manager, and International Trade Director Jonathan Eckley.

Ms Stewart also visited Japan separately in November as part of the organisation’s continuing export activity.

AHDB said its market access work would continue to support exporters, strengthen trade relationships and maintain a broad portfolio of global markets for British red meat.

Ms Stewart said maintaining relationships in markets such as Japan remained essential.

“Markets like Japan do not stand still,” she said.

“Competition is fierce, which is why continuing to build relationships, open doors and champion British red meat internationally remains so important for our farmers, processors and exporters.”

AHDB said continued engagement would be vital in a competitive market where British red meat must maintain visibility against other global suppliers.