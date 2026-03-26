UK red meat exports hit record £2bn as global trade push ramps up

British red meat exports have hit a record £2 billion, up 12% year-on-year, prompting a fresh push to unlock new global markets.

The surge, confirmed in the latest HMRC figures for 2025, is seen as crucial for boosting farmgate returns at a time of rising costs and tight margins across the sector.

The UK already has access to more than 50 international markets for beef, lamb and pork, underlining the strong global demand for British produce, known for its quality, traceability and sustainability.

In response, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has published its latest Market Access Prioritisation Report, outlining where efforts will be focused to expand exports and strengthen the UK’s position in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

Recent progress in securing new markets has already strengthened that position.

Gains include lamb access to Taiwan in 2023, expanded pork access to Mexico in 2024 to include offal and by-products, and new entry into Vietnam — one of South East Asia’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

Alongside opening new trade routes, maintaining existing ones remains critical.

Audits by Canadian and US authorities in 2024 and 2025 confirmed UK compliance across red meat sectors, allowing exports to continue without disruption and reinforcing confidence in UK standards.

A major breakthrough came in May 2025, when the UK secured negligible BSE risk status from the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The milestone, achieved after years of surveillance and biosecurity measures, is expected to unlock further opportunities for UK beef and by-products in markets where animal health status is a key barrier to entry.

As part of its wider export drive, AHDB has also been building relationships in priority regions.

This includes hosting a British Meat Dinner in Japan, bringing together key stakeholders to showcase UK beef, lamb and pork and strengthen trade links.

Ouafa Doxon, AHDB head of market access, said the report has been developed closely with industry to help guide long-term strategy.

“Levy payers are at the heart of what we do… helping us align with industry aspirations,” she said.

She emphasised the need for agility as global conditions shift and competition intensifies.

“We must be agile to changes in global trade and adapt to where new opportunities arise,” she said.

Expanding export opportunities remains a gradual process, but one that delivers value across the supply chain once established.

“It’s important to remember… we don’t open markets overnight. It takes time,” she said, adding that maintaining a diverse portfolio of destinations is essential.

AHDB said its work supports wider efforts to promote British red meat overseas, with teams working alongside industry and government to maximise export potential.

“Market access is the first step in the export process, opening the door to both new markets and broadening the scope of what we can export,” Ms Doxon said.

With global demand rising and competition for premium markets intensifying, securing and maintaining access to key destinations will be critical if the UK is to build on record export growth and compete on the world stage.

Further negotiations and developments are expected over the coming year as the sector looks to capitalise on current momentum.