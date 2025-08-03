UK farmers land lucrative pork deal as Mexico opens its doors

British pork is heading to Mexican plates in a £19 million export breakthrough, as UK farmers secure access to one of the world’s fastest-growing pork markets.

Twelve businesses across England and Northern Ireland have been granted approval to export a range of British pork products—including pork chops, offal, and by-products—to Mexico, following eight years of talks.

UK pork producers, recognised globally for high welfare standards and premium quality, now gain access to a market where pork consumption has increased by over 5% annually between 2019 and 2024.

Mexican consumers show strong demand for a wide variety of pork cuts, including offal and other parts less popular in the UK but prized in traditional dishes.

Approval includes both English and Northern Irish exporters, with access for Northern Ireland secured through separate, dedicated talks with Mexican authorities.

The agreement is expected to benefit the entire pork supply chain by boosting the value of pork by-products, improving carcass balance, and helping lift farmgate prices for producers.

The deal creates pathway for additional opportunities in lucrative Mexican market where consumption grows 5.4% annually, with tariffs set to disappear.

Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “British pork is renowned for its exceptional quality and high welfare standards, so it's no surprise to see global demand continuing to grow.

“This is a tremendous win for our pork producers and builds on our recent success in resuming exports to China.”

Levy board AHDB, which supported the negotiations, welcomed the development: “Access and broadening the scope of our pig meat exports to the significant Mexican market is very welcome news."

The deal also sets the stage for future trade advantages. Once Mexico ratifies the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), existing 20% tariffs on pork will be removed—further enhancing competitiveness for British exports.

It also builds on recent export wins, such as US market access for British lamb and beetroot, as well as the lifting of Covid-era restrictions on unprocessed pork exports to China.