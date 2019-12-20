JCB employees share £3.3m in Christmas bonus

A festive bonus and pay rise has been announced for the UK agri machinery firm's employees

JCB announced a double dose of festive cheer for its UK workforce today – a £500 Christmas bonus and a shop floor pay rise of 2.2%.

Around 6,700 employees at the UK machinery firm's 11 plants across Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham will receive an extra £500 in their pay packets this Christmas.

The 2.2% pay rise for shop floor employees - which is linked to November’s Retail Price Index (RPI) - takes effect from January 1st, 2020.

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford said 2019 year started 'quite strongly' for the firm but the second half of 2019 has been 'more challenging'.







“Nevertheless, it has been a solid performance in 2019 after last year’s record year and I am delighted that we are able to award a Christmas bonus to thank employees for their contribution to our continuing success,” he said.

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald added: “The global outlook for 2020 is difficult to predict, as there are still many economic challenges in our market around the world.

“However, we remain positive as there are many opportunities for JCB to grow its business in 2020 which will be a very special year for the company as we gear up to celebrate our 75th anniversary.”

This year JCB went into full production with its first electric products: a 1.9 tonne mini excavator and a Teletruk telescopic forklift.

Production has also started at the new £50 million JCB Cab Systems factory in Uttoxeter, while the company also secured the title of the World’s Fastest Tractor with a speed of 135mph in a modified version of its famous Fastrac.