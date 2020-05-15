Jeremy Clarkson buys 'huge' Lamborghini tractor for farm

Jeremy Clarkson said he has 'never been terrified at 25mph before' (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock))

Jeremy Clarkson has bought a 'huge' Lamborghini tractor for his 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm, boasting '48 gears and 188 buttons'.

Clarkson, a self-confessed 'inept townie', began filming his eight-part Amazon Prime series 'I Bought the Farm' in September 2019.

The series centres on the highs and lows of Clarkson's farming life on his farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

Speaking of his most recent purchase, Clarkson admitted the Lamborghini R8 270 DCR tractor is 'too powerful' and 'so vast'.







"I’ve never been terrified at 25mph before, but in that tractor I really was," he wrote in the Sunday Times.

Lamborghini was an agri machinery manufacturer before it made super-cars, but the business was sold - along with the rights to the name - in 1973.

"It’s huge. Even the front tyres are taller than me," Clarkson went on to say.

"You have to climb up a four-rung ladder to reach the door handle and then you climb up some more to get into the cab, and then up again to get into the seat."

It’s 'so vast', in fact, that the former Top Gear presenter said it wouldn’t fit into his barn. Therefore, he had to build a new one.

"Every single farmer type who’s seen it says the same thing. 'That,' they intone with a rural tug on the flat cap, 'is too big,'" he said.

"Yet the farmers are quite right. It is too big."