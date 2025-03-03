Jeremy Clarkson reopens Diddly Squat Farm Shop after hiatus

Jeremy Clarkson has reopened his Diddly Squat Farm Shop following two months of closure over the winter period.

The shop, which opened for business again on Saturday 1 March, sells produce made on the site of Clarkson's Oxfordshire farm, Diddly Squat.

On Saturday, fans and customers queued up for well over one hour to see the Chadlington store reopen following the closure.

It comes ahead of the eagerly awaited series four of Clarkson's Farm, which launches to Amazon's Prime Video in May.

The farm shop has become something of a tourist attraction in its own right, with many travelling from all over the country - and the world - to see it.

The shop's website reads: "The vegetables are from the garden, flour is from Jeremy’s wheat, which is sold to Sourdough Revolution for the fresh daily bread.

"The quality of the water, from a spring in the garden, is so good Nestlé originally wanted to buy the entire village water system of streams."

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

It comes after Amazon recently announced that a fifth season of Clarkson's Farm is now officially in production.