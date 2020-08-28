Just days left for pig keepers to complete ASF survey

Smallholders, pet pig keepers and hobby keepers are urged to take part in Defra's survey

Small-scale pig keepers have a few days left to take part in a survey to gauge knowledge about the threat of African swine fever.

The survey aims to find out more about what smallholders, pet pig keepers and hobby keepers already know about the disease.

It will also ask about keepers' feeding and biosecurity practices and what sources they refer to for guidance on keeping pigs.

The results will be used to improve information available to keepers to help protect the health of their pigs and the UK pig industry.

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss has called on anyone who keeps pig to take actions to contribute to keeping the disease out of the UK.

African swine fever has no cure and there are currently no effective vaccines.

She said: “If it were to reach the UK, it would have a devastating impact on commercial pig keepers, small-scale pig keepers and pet pig keepers alike.

“If you are a small-scale pig keeper or keep pigs as pets, please complete the survey to help governments across the UK understand more about your knowledge of the disease and your pig keeping practices.

"This will help us to provide you with the information you need to protect the health of your pigs and all UK pigs.”

The survey, which can be completed online, closes on Monday 31 August.