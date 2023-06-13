Just days left to apply to Defra animal welfare grants of up to £25,000

Farmers are being reminded they have just days left to apply for grants between £1,000 and £25,000 to invest in new equipment to boost animal welfare.

Grants are being provided for a variety of items that could help farmers improve their livestock health and welfare.

It is part of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund, with the animal health and welfare part of it closing on 15 June for applications.

Farmers in England, including contractors in livestock sectors, can apply for a grant between £1,000 and £25,000.

The grants will go towards the cost of specific items from a prescribed list set out by Defra.

"We strongly recommend that you talk to a vet before you apply for animal health and welfare items," the department said.

"They can advise you if the items you’re applying for will help you improve the health and welfare of your livestock."

Defra added that applying for these grants should take no longer than 20 minutes.

The grants are competitive, meaning the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) will score applications.

If the scheme is oversubscribed, it will allocate funding to those applications with the highest average score first.