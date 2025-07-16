Keep dogs on leads or face livestock attack fines, public warned

Holidaymakers are being urged to keep dogs on leads this summer to avoid potentially devastating incidents involving grazing livestock.

With warm, dry weather encouraging more families to stay in the UK with their pets, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has raised concerns about a possible rise in dog attacks on sheep.

The NSA warns that many visitors exploring rural or coastal areas may be unfamiliar with working farmland and unaware that sheep or cattle could be grazing nearby.

Allowing dogs to run off-lead in these environments, it says, can result in serious cases of livestock worrying.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker highlighted the dangers posed by even the most obedient pets when off the lead.

“It is every dog’s instinct to chase, even if they are usually obedient,” he said. “Chasing of sheep by dogs, termed ‘sheep worrying’, can do serious damage through stress and injury.

“Many sheep fleeing from dogs are often killed or seriously injured by their panicked attempts to escape. The loss of sheep can be deeply distressing to farmers, causing ongoing worry and significant financial losses.”

The NSA is urging all dog owners to keep their pets on leads when walking anywhere near farmland, footpaths, or open countryside where livestock may be present.

“Sheep farmers continue to be affected by attacks on their flocks by dogs either left to run off lead or by dogs that have strayed from their homes or holiday accommodation,” Mr Stocker said.

“It is crucially important that dog owners are aware of the serious issue of sheep worrying and take steps to act responsibly while enjoying the countryside this summer.”

In addition to raising awareness, the NSA is highlighting the legal risks for owners whose dogs are involved in attacks on livestock, following recent progress on legislation designed to strengthen protections for farm animals.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill, which recently passed its stage in the House of Commons, would give police greater powers to investigate and act in cases of livestock worrying.

It also expands the locations where offences can be prosecuted, including roads and public footpaths.

NSA policy manager Nicola Noble said: “It is important for dog owners to know that the bill aims to increase the maximum penalty for a dog attack on livestock.

Not only could their actions result in harm to animals, but in future they could also face increased financial penalties themselves.”

To support responsible dog ownership, the NSA has published advice and practical guidance online.

The association also provides warning signage for landowners and farmers to alert walkers to the presence of livestock nearby.