Keep dogs on leads or risk devastating flocks, warns sheep sector

The National Sheep Association is warning dog owners: keep your pets on leads this summer or risk devastating the nation’s flocks.

With summer holidays in full swing, the NSA is urging the public to act responsibly and protect the nation’s sheep by keeping their dogs on leads.

Many holidaymakers enjoy exploring the countryside with their pets, but fields and moorlands often hide grazing sheep.

A moment’s inattention can lead to devastating consequences, according to the industry body.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: "We must stress the importance of being aware of the presence of livestock, even if it's not immediately obvious.

"A dog running loose, even for a few seconds, can cause serious injury, stress or even death to sheep."

Sheep worrying – when dogs chase or attack sheep – remains a serious concern for UK farmers, particularly during summer months when more of the public are out in the countryside and on the coast.

Such incidents can cause severe animal welfare issues, emotional distress for farmers, and financial loss.

Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, it is a criminal offence for dogs to worry livestock, and in some cases farmers are legally permitted to shoot dogs found attacking their animals.

Nicola Noble, NSA project manager, added: “Even the friendliest dog can cause panic in a flock of sheep, leading to serious injury or death. Dog owners have a legal and moral responsibility to prevent that from happening.”

The NSA has issued guidance for safe dog walking in the countryside. Dog owners should always keep their pets on a lead around sheep, or in areas where livestock may be present, even if no animals are immediately visible.

Walkers are advised to stick to marked footpaths and to respect any signs indicating the presence of livestock. When in doubt, it is safer to attach the lead, particularly in unfamiliar areas.

Owners should also never assume their dog will not chase livestock, as even the most obedient pets can act on instinct.

Finally, any incidents of sheep worrying should be reported to the landowner or the local police.

Mr Stocker added: "It’s a simple message. If you're walking anywhere near where sheep could be grazing, keep your dog on a lead. This small action can prevent trauma, death and unnecessary suffering."