Kenilworth Show finds new home due to HS2 works

The Kenilworth Show will be back on Saturday 6 June amid fears it would move out of the area due to HS2 works

Warwickshire’s largest agricultural show is moving to a new home amid fears it would have had to leave the region after HS2 acquired local land.

The Kenilworth Show usually takes place at Stoneleigh Park, but it will now be situated at a different site due to planned HS2 works.

The showground has moved further towards Leamington following discussions with Stoneleigh Park and the high-speed rail project.

Organised annually by the Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), the one-day event returns this summer for its 77th year.







Charlie Weetman, director of the Kenilworth Show, raised concerns last year over 'uncertainty' and a 'total lack of planning' which he feared could have affected the event's future.

Despite this, KADAS has been working with HS2 and Stoneleigh Park over the past few months to ensure that the show goes ahead this year as near to the regular site as possible.

He said: “The team there has been great in accommodating the requirements of our showground and now we’re hard at work to put on another fantastic show.

“We are committed to ensuring the show stays right here in our area of Warwickshire, as we continue to showcase machinery, equipment and the region’s agriculture.”

Colin Hooper, estates director at Stoneleigh Park, added: “We have been in constant dialogue with Charlie and KADAS to make sure the show goes ahead and is as accessible as ever.

“The Kenilworth Show is a great event for the entire region and at Stoneleigh Park we are committed to supporting its future. We’re looking forward to welcoming the show back later this year.”

The move to the new showground will not affect the size of show, KADAS says.