Kennel Club helps Scottish farmers curb sheep attacks

The Kennel Club will help farmers in Scotland take steps to manage the behaviour of dogs and reduce conflict with dog owners on their farmland.

As part of a new partnership with NFU Scotland, the club will provide practical support to help farmers with the issue of livestock worrying.

Livestock worrying is one of the biggest issues that farmers, crofters and landowners face through irresponsible access by dog owners.

Farming groups have given their backing to new targeted legislation looking to deal with dog attacks on livestock in Scotland.

As lambing and calving season gets going coinciding with some lockdown restrictions easing, NFU Scotland and the Kennel Club will run a webinar to provide support on the issue.

Both groups say it is not just the physical attacks by dogs that can cause damage; even allowing dogs to chase or ‘play’ with sheep or cattle, for example, can cause harm.

In addition, there are significant emotional and financial issues for the farmers involved who work to breed quality sheep to high standards.

Stephen Jenkinson, the Kennel Club’s Access and Countryside Advisor said: "No one in the countryside seeks conflict, be they farmers or dog owners.

"This partnership between the Kennel Club and NFU Scotland will help land managers take practical steps to prevent problems occurring from pets being walked and local dogs that have escaped.

"This mirrors the Kennel Club’s training and education programmes for dog walkers; if everyone knows simple steps to change their behaviour we can make the outdoors a better place for all.”

Farmers will learn about reducing conflict arising from access takers with dogs and local dogs that escape or allowed to roam.

Webinar attendees will also explore the opportunities and limitations of legal remedies.

Tom French, NFU Scotland Legal & Technical Chair said: "This webinar will be invaluable for any farmers and crofters who have issues with dog access to the countryside.

"We know that there are still ongoing problems with this type of access taking, not least with livestock worrying and dog fouling.

"We would urge members to attend this session, which will highlight practical ways to deal with issues and also highlight the rights that underpin this."

The Zoom event will take place on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 7.00pm.