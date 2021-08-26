Kent arable farm with development opportunities on market

A versatile arable farm in Kent with significant development opportunities and potential alternative uses is now on the market.

According to Savills, the sale of Bramling Court Farm presents a good opportunity to acquire a commercial farm of this size.

The property also comes with potential alternative uses such as equestrian, leisure and residential or commercial conversions.

Extending to over 500 acres, the farm is available as a whole or in up to three lots, with a guide price of £6.2 million for the whole.

The farmland, which is largely grade 1 and 2 with soil types ranging from fine silt to chalk, comprises arable land (480 acres), permanent pasture (19.5 acres) and woodland (9.63 acres).

There is a range of modern and traditional farm buildings, which have considerable scope for a wide range of different uses, including residential development potential.

The sale includes a four bedroom, Grade II listed farmhouse in need of modernisation and three semi-detached cottages – two of which are occupied under Rent (Agriculture) Act Tenancies and one under an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

Chris Spofforth, head of Savills south east rural agency team, said there was a 'real, pent-up demand' for farmland of this specification.

“With such highly productive farmland of a meaningful size, Bramling Court is very capable of being run in a self-sufficient manner," he added.

"Not only does the farm present a variety of diversification opportunities but, importantly, there are also very few good commercial farms of this size that have come to the market over the last 24 months.

"This is a hugely exciting sale and we expect considerable interest from both farmer buyers and non-agricultural investors.”

Analysis by Savills shows that, on the supply side, there are early signs that the theme of low supply, which has dominated the farmland market in the last couple of years, is beginning to ease.

Its research shows that 58 percent more farmland was publicly marketed in the first half of 2021 than in the first half of 2020.

Across the UK, supply to 30 June 2021 is only 8% below the five-year average, which marks a significant swing in comparison to activity last year.