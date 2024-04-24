Key herbicide metribuzin confirmed safe for Elland potato variety

Farmers growing Elland potatoes can now use key herbicide metribuzin after trials confirmed it can be safely used on the variety.

The list of maincrop potato varieties to which metribuzin can safely be applied as a pre-emergence treatment has been extended with the addition of Elland.

Tests on several other varieties are also showing promising initial results, Adama said, with trials ongoing to assess the crop safety of the firm's 70% w/w metribuzin product, 'SHOTPUT'.

Dr Bill Lankford, ADAMA’s herbicides technical specialist, said: “Adama UK has spent several years testing a collection of newer potato varieties for metribuzin selection.

“As a result, several new varieties have been added to the list of those to which Shotput can be applied at the pre-emergence timing, with Elland (an early maincrop variety from Cygnet PB) the latest to be added.”

Several other early and maincrop varieties were also tested in 2023, with initial results indicating that an additional eight varieties displayed no commercially unacceptable symptoms of Metribuzin sensitivity when pre-emergence applications of Shotput were made at both the 0.75kg/ha and 1.5kg/ha rates on sandy loam or clay loam soils.

“At present, the latter results are provisional, with more trials scheduled to take in due course to validate the findings,” Dr Lankford explained.

“So far, the results look very promising, and we are confident that Shotput will soon be approved for growers to use on a wider range of varieties.

"We look forward to publishing an updated list of Shotput-approved varieties once the necessary testing regime has been concluded.”