King Charles issues Royal Warrant to British Sugar

British Sugar has been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment by King Charles, continuing its long-standing relationship with the monarch.

The honour follows the sugar processor's previous Royal Warrant, held since 1972 under the late Queen Elizabeth.

A Royal Warrant is widely regarded as one of the highest accolades a British business can receive, symbolising excellence and trust in the quality of its operations.

With factories in Wissington, Norfolk and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, British Sugar processes over 8m tonnes of UK-grown sugar beet each year, producing around 1.2m tonnes of sugar.

The company expressed pride in the accolade, describing it as recognition of their enduring commitment to high standards, service, and sustainability.

“We are extremely honoured to have been granted a Royal Warrant from His Majesty, continuing the great legacy we had with the late Queen,” said Keith Packer, managing director.

“We are proud to supply the Royal Household, and as the nation’s favourite brand of sugar, we remain committed to supporting British farmers who grow sugar beet in their fields year after year.”

Mr Packer also highlighted the significance of the timing: “It is special to receive the Royal Warrant in 2025, a centenary year with our two largest factories – in Wissington, Norfolk and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk – celebrating 100 years of sugar manufacturing.

“This recognition is testament to our heritage in the Eastern region, the dedication of everyone across the sugar supply chain from farm to fork, our ambitions as we look to the future and our public commitments to sustainable practices.”