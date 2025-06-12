Labour sets sights on end of cull with record badger vaccinations

Badger vaccinations have surged to record levels, increasing by 24% across England last year, as part of Labour's accelerated effort to transition away from culling in the fight against bovine TB.

The milestone forms part of the government's broader strategy to end the badger cull by the end of this parliament through a combination of scientific innovation and collaborative disease control.

A total of 4,110 badgers were vaccinated in 2024, up by over 1,000 compared to the previous year, according to new figures published by Defra.

To build on this momentum, a new Badger Vaccinator Field Force will be deployed from next year, aimed at significantly scaling up vaccination efforts.

Additional initiatives will also empower farmers to carry out vaccinations themselves, including a programme in Cornwall led by the NFU and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Figures released today also show that the number of badgers culled dropped by 12% in 2024 compared with the previous year — now less than half the number killed at the peak of the policy.

Bovine TB remains a major challenge for livestock farmers in England, with over 278,000 cattle culled and 230,000 badgers killed over the past decade. The disease costs the taxpayer in excess of £100 million each year.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “We promised a comprehensive TB eradication package, which will allow us to end the badger cull by the end of this parliament, and that is what we are delivering.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss added: “"The disease is on a very positive downward trajectory following years of hard work, as vaccinations continue to increase.

"We remain committed to take a data-led and scientific approach as we transition to fully adopting non-lethal control methods for managing this insidious disease.”

In August 2024, the government launched the first new TB eradication strategy in a decade, laying the groundwork for a post-cull approach.

It includes the most extensive badger population survey in over ten years, the continuation of cattle vaccine trials, and the reconvening of the expert advisory panel led by Sir Charles Godfray.

However, the NFU has urged caution and emphasised the importance of not abandoning established and effective disease control methods, such as culling.

NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw said: “I urge ministers to move at pace and with a clear view of the science... they must not overlook the contribution of the tried, tested and successful disease control model.

“Peer-reviewed scientific papers show that targeted badger culling provides success and has a part to play in a strategy where there is evidence that it is the right tool to contain and reduce TB.

“The NFU will continue to work with its members and government to ensure a successful strategy to eradicate TB continues to be based on sound science and evidence.”