Lamb euthanised by vet after loose dog attack in Dorset

Dorset Police has said it has received 'yet another' report of an out-of-control dog attacking a lamb, resulting in the lamb being euthanised by a vet.

The force's Rural Crime Team said the RSPCA had been alerted to a field in Beaminster where there was an injured lamb in a remote area with no other sheep close by.

After close inspection, it was determined that the lamb had most likely been attacked by a dog, the team explained on its Facebook page.

Officers went on to say that the lamb "purposely had its ear tag ripped out" and was then "dumped in a random field so it could not be traced back to the farmer".

When the lamb was found it was suffering from septicaemia and shock due to the injuries caused, and had to be euthanised, the team added.

The vet believed the injuries were consistent with that of a dog attack, roughly 2 or 3 days old and that there was unnecessary suffering.

The team said: "Whilst we are deep into lambing season, we would like to take the time to remind people to keep dogs on leads when near livestock.

"I will take this opportunity to remind the public that livestock worrying is a criminal offence, and the penalty for livestock worrying can be up to 6 months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £1,000.

"I am also taking this opportunity to appeal to anybody who may know any information about this incident that can assist us with our enquiries.

"Please report this via 101 quoting occurrence number 55230046943."

It follows alarming findings from a survey by the National Sheep Association (NSA) that shows sheep farmers are experiencing an increasing occurrence of dog attacks.

In the survey of more than 300 sheep farmers, 70% had experienced a sheep worrying attack in the past 12 months.

On average, three sheep deaths were reported each year per farmer as a result of dog attacks.