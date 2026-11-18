Beef sales have returned to growth for the first time in 19 months, but lamb purchases have plunged by more than 10% as rising retail prices put pressure on consumer demand.

New figures from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reveal sharply contrasting fortunes for the two red meat categories, with beef volumes rising by 0.9% while lamb purchases fell by 10.6%.

The decline in lamb sales coincided with a 9.2% increase in average retail prices, raising concerns about affordability and the potential implications for sheep producers.

The figures, covering the 12 weeks to 1 November 2026, show that shoppers spent 1.9% more on beef compared with the same period last year.

Average beef prices increased by 1%, while purchasing volumes returned to growth following a prolonged period of weaker demand.

AHDB confirmed: "Volumes returned to growth for the first time in 19 months."

Beef mince was among the strongest performers, with volumes increasing by 2.2% year-on-year, marking its first return to growth since April 2025.

Steak purchases also climbed by 8.1%, helped by increased supermarket promotions that attracted more shoppers and encouraged more frequent purchases.

However, the picture was considerably weaker for lamb, where rising prices appeared to be affecting buying decisions.

AHDB said: "Higher prices, up 9.2%, likely made lamb seem less affordable".

Despite the increase in prices, total consumer spending on lamb fell by 2.4%, reflecting the sharp reduction in quantities purchased.

Sales of primary lamb cuts dropped by 13.4%, while processed lamb volumes declined by 22.8%, highlighting weaker demand across much of the category.

Nevertheless, some lamb products bucked the trend, suggesting shoppers remain responsive to promotional offers.

Stewing lamb purchases increased by 24.6%, while lamb mince volumes edged up by 0.9%, with shoppers buying these products more frequently and in larger quantities.

Shoulder roasting joints also performed strongly, recording a 13.9% increase in volumes, supported by increased promotional activity.

The contrasting figures underline the importance of retail pricing and supermarket promotions in influencing consumer demand for red meat.

For British cattle and sheep producers, the findings provide an indication of changing consumer purchasing patterns, although retail sales do not directly reflect farmgate prices or producer returns.

Across the wider red meat market, retail volumes fell by 1.4% year-on-year, with pig meat purchases also declining by 2%.

While beef's return to growth offers an encouraging sign for the sector, the continued weakness in lamb demand highlights the challenge of maintaining sales when retail prices rise.

The findings are based on Worldpanel by Numerator UK retail data for the 12 weeks ending 1 November 2026.