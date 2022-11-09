Landowner must restore stretch of river after 'unauthorised works'

A Herefordshire landowner must restore a section of the River Teme which he cleared without permission as an investigation into his actions gets underway.

Natural England has confirmed that 'unauthorised works' had taken place on the River Teme, located in north Herefordshire.

It comes after Fish Legal, an environmental group, said anglers had "witnessed and reported trees and bankside vegetation being removed by heavy machinery over hundreds of metres of the River Teme".

The river is protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is a tributary of the Severn, which is designated a Special Area of Conservation.

Fish Legal said: “The mature trees that have been removed will take decades to recover and no longer provide the bank stability, habitat and shading for all manner of aquatic species.

"Like most UK rivers, the Teme is in a precarious state. Any work on the bank needs to be done sensitively and be fully consented by Natural England and the Environment Agency.”

A spokesperson for the Natural England confirmed that the government agency was looking into the incident.

"We are aware of the unauthorised works on the River Teme and is working with the landowner to agree and implement a full restoration plan to the area that has been damaged.

“The landowner has acknowledged the work was unconsented and says he will do what restoration is required, which is already under way.”

Fish Aid responded: “It is encouraging that Natural England appear to be taking this latest example of destruction of the habitat of another highly valued river seriously."

The incident has close similarities to the widely publicised case which took place earlier this year on the neighbouring River Lugg.

John Price, a mixed farmer, pleaded guilty in court after being jointly prosecuted by Natural England and the Environment Agency for 'obliterating' around a mile of the river in 2020 and 2021.