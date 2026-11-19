Landowners could receive lump sums for future renewable energy rents while retaining ownership of their land

Farmers and landowners with solar, wind and battery storage leases are being warned not to accept the first offer for their future rental income as investor interest gathers pace.

A growing market is allowing landowners to sell the rights to some or all of their future rental payments in exchange for an upfront lump sum, without giving up ownership of their land.

Known as a rental income strip, the arrangement is attracting interest from major property and infrastructure investors seeking reliable, long-term returns.

National property consultancy Carter Jonas reports growing demand for established UK renewable energy leases, particularly from large investors and pension-backed funds attracted by inflation-linked income.

However, accepting a lump sum means surrendering some or all of the future rental income covered by the agreement, making an accurate valuation essential.

William Hunt, Energy Specialist at Carter Jonas, warned that landowners should look beyond the headline offer before agreeing to a deal.

"The key is to establish exactly what income you are giving up and whether the price on the table reflects its value," he said.

For some landowners, converting future rental payments into immediate capital could provide greater flexibility to reduce debts, fund new investments or support family succession plans.

Others may prefer to retain their existing rental arrangements, particularly where renewable energy developments provide a dependable long-term income stream.

Investors may also be interested in purchasing the freehold of land with an existing renewable energy lease in place, offering another option for owners considering selling their property.

However, valuing renewable energy rental income is not always straightforward, particularly where leases include both guaranteed rent and additional payments linked to electricity generation.

Some investors may forecast future energy production and power prices when calculating an offer, while others may exclude variable payments and leave that income with the landowner.

Mr Hunt said understanding which payments are included is essential to assessing whether a proposed deal represents fair value.

"What matters most is that an offer clearly sets out what is and is not included, so the landowner knows exactly what they are selling and what they are keeping," he explained.

The potential extension of renewable energy projects beyond their original lease terms can also affect valuations.

Some investors may include possible extensions in their calculations, typically applying a higher discount rate to reflect uncertainty over future payments.

Others may only assess the guaranteed lease period, excluding potential extension income until a longer agreement has been confirmed.

As more renewable energy projects mature, these differences could become increasingly important when landowners compare investor offers.

The growing market also comes as farming families reassess their succession plans following inheritance tax relief changes introduced in April 2026.

Land subject to renewable energy leases may require separate consideration when assessing inheritance tax liabilities, particularly where owners are considering selling future rental income.

Carter Jonas says the tax implications will depend on individual circumstances and how any transaction is structured.

"The tax treatment of any transaction will depend on individual circumstances and the structure adopted, so landowners should seek advice from their own tax adviser before proceeding," Mr Hunt said.

The opportunity currently applies mainly to solar farms, wind developments and battery energy storage systems (BESS), although similar arrangements could emerge across other renewable technologies.

Carter Jonas is currently advising several landowners considering rental income strip arrangements and leasehold sales, with the consultancy offering free indicative valuations to help assess investor bids.

Landowners considering such deals are being encouraged to seek independent valuation and tax advice before committing to the sale of future rental income.