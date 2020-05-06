Latest spraying tech to be shown at online Cereals event

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the annual arable event to turn virtual

Spraying technology is advancing at a tremendous rate, and farmers will be able to see a wide range of the latest innovations at this year's virtual Cereals event.

From reducing inputs to maximising efficacy and improving gross margins, the reasons for optimising spraying are many and varied.

Though farmers won’t be able to stand on the side of a ring and physically watch the demos this year, they can still access content at the online event on 10-11 June.

The virtual show, forced online due to the coronavirus crisis, will look a trailed, self-propelled or even robotic sprayers.







Exhibitors will present their technology through working demonstration videos.

John Deere

John Deere’s latest sprayer launches include the R4140i and the R4150i, with respective tank capacities of 4,000 litres and 5,000 litres.

Both models are available with 24 to 36m wide steel booms and use John Deere’s PowrSpray solution system with direct rate control.

Combined with the automated AirRinse system, this reduces the dead volume to as little as five litres for maximum cleaning performance.

Both models have the option of ExactApply, an intelligent solution that means each nozzle is controlled individually by GPS-based section control, and droplet size can be maintained while changing speed using pulse width modulation technology.

Amazone

As well as showcasing its range of AmaSelect technology, Amazone will be on hand to discuss its pipeline SmartSprayer project.

A conjoined project with partners Bosch and xarvio, it aims to make real-time weed detection possible in row crops and enable target spraying at crop level.

Fendt

Fendt will be showcasing the latest addition to its Rogator range, the 300 and 600, which include in-cab nozzle selection and automated tank and sprayer cleaning options.

The new OptiNozzle control system allows drivers to set a number of parameters such as output and the degree of drift reduction.

It then automatically selects the most suitable nozzle or nozzle combination to meet the expected drift reduction during the application, even at changing speeds or output levels.

Rogator machines also come with Fendt’s SectionControl, VariableRateControl, and VarioDocPro.

Bateman

Boom levelling technology is the latest development to come from Bateman. Designed to work with its Variable Geometry Boom, the Boom Levelling system allows the boom to follow the contours of the ground accurately.

Monitoring the ground via a series of sensors the boom height is altered as variation is detected. Boom response is designed to be more dynamic, with greater agility and stability when spraying across widths of up to 42m.