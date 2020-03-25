Arable event Cereals cancelled due to Covid-19

One of Europe's leading technical events for the arable sector will not go ahead this year

Cereals, the UK’s technical event for the arable industry, has been cancelled due to the impact caused by the coronavirus.

Over 18,000 farmers, agronomists, and industry experts visit the event each year to discover the latest arable innovations.

The event was due to take place on 10 - 11 June in Cambridgeshire.

It has now been postponed until June 2021 due to the 'challenging times' the country is currently facing due to Covid-19.







"Our focus remains with the wellbeing of our team, exhibitors, visitors and the agricultural community," the show's organisers said.

"Based on our exhibitors' and visitors' feedback as well as advice from global health responders, Cereals will be postponed until June 2021.

"We are extremely disappointed because our exhibitors, host farmer and team members have done a great deal in terms of the preplanning of Cereals."

Some aspects of the event will, however, be going online during 10 - 11 June, the organisers said.

It comes as organisers for the Lincolnshire Show, Great Yorkshire Show and Royal Welsh announced earlier this week that their annual events will not go ahead this year.

Other major agricultural shows to have cancelled include the South of England Show, the Nottinghamshire County Show, the Royal Highland Show, Beef Expo, the British Pig and Poultry Fair and the Grassland & Muck Event.