Lincolnshire Show called off due to coronavirus fears

Numerous high profile agricultural shows and events have been called off due to the coronavirus situation

Organisers of the Lincolnshire Show, one of the county’s flagship events, have cancelled this year's event due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The annual show welcomes more than 60,000 visitors, 6,000 students and 600 trade stands each year, and has been running for more than 135 years.

But the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society has now agreed to call off this year's show, due to take place on 24 and 25 June, calling it a 'devastating decision'.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We have been monitoring the news continually but as the situation has unfolded, we know we have no alternative but to cancel the 136th show.







“The team are heartbroken, but we fully understand the government’s guidance to cancel large public gatherings and national events to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, competitors, exhibitors and visitors is as always our number one priority.”

The show has only had to cancel a handful of times in the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society’s 150 year history - during World Wars and more recently because of the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001.

Ms Southall added that as a charity, the cancellation of the show is going to have a 'significant impact' on their work.

“We would like to thank everyone for supporting the show and for their hard work and commitment during this difficult time," she said.

"All of our surplus funds go towards our educational work, but also affects our exhibitors, businesses and the local community around us."

In the next few days, Lincolnshire Agricultural Society will contact traders, sponsors, suppliers, livestock and equine exhibitors, schools and ticket buyers regarding the next steps.

The 2021 Lincolnshire Show will take place on 23 and 24 June.

It comes as organisers for the Great Yorkshire Show and Royal Welsh announced that their annual shows will not go ahead this year.

Other major agricultural shows to have cancelled include the South of England Show, the Nottinghamshire County Show, the Royal Highland Show, Beef Expo, the British Pig and Poultry Fair and the Grassland & Muck Event.