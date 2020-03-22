Covid-19 forces more agricultural shows to cancel

The South of England Show, which attracts more than 65,000 visitors, has been cancelled (Photo: South of England Show)

More prominent agricultural shows and events have been forced to cancel following the government's coronavirus restrictions.

The Nottinghamshire County Show, which was due to take place on 9 and 10 May, will not go ahead due to the outbreak.

The Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society (NNAS) admitted their decision will come as a 'huge blow' to the public and rural economy.

But the show organisers said the decision is the 'sensible approach' in the interest of public health and the wellbeing of community and staff.







Explaining the decision in a statement, the NNAS said: “This is incredibly disappointing, not only for the team who have been working hard to get to this point but all our valued participants, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and partners who make the show the success it is.

“We welcome thousands of visitors every year, and despite many offers of support and encouragement, we have received so many responses from supporters highlighting difficulties in being able to run the show that our efforts will be unfortunately frustrated.

"Making this decision now will help us to limit the impact on our charity and keep the safety of everyone involved at the heart of all we do."

The show team will be in contact with all ticket buyers, competition entries, sponsors and trade stands in due course, the society added.

Elsewhere, the Board of Trustees of the South of England Agricultural Society has cancelled both Spring Live! (2 & 3 May) and South of England Show (11, 12 & 13 June).

The South of England Show is the region’s premier country event, attracting more than 65,000 visitors from all over the country across three days.

In a statement, the society said: "We understand the impact that this decision will have on the individuals, organisations, businesses and communities that support our shows and we will work with them in the best way we can during this difficult time.

"The Board of Trustees and Directors of the Event Centre confirm that our venue remains available to hire subject to events meeting current government advice.

"We are expecting and hoping to proceed with a bigger and better than ever Autumn Show & Game Fair (3 & 4 October) and Winter Fair (21 & 22 November)."

Kenilworth Show, which was due to be held on 6 June in Warwickshire, has also been cancelled due to the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesperson said the safety and security of all visitors, businesses and volunteers is of 'paramount importance'.

“A huge amount of work by volunteers goes into staging this event which has been at the heart of the community for almost eight decades, and we would like to thank everyone for the help and support this year.

“We hope we will be back stronger than ever on June 5, 2021 and we wish everyone the best during what is an extremely testing time.”

Other shows to have been cancelled include the Royal Highland Show, Beef Expo, the British Pig and Poultry Fair and the Grassland & Muck Event.