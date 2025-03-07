Latin America's demand for pork presents 'major opportunity' for UK

Surging demand for pig meat in Latin America could present British farmers and exporters with major business opportunities, according to industry experts.

The forecast on opportunities in the region coincided with a trade mission led by AHDB to Mexico and Colombia to gain further insight into these specific markets.

Mexico is one of the world’s biggest pork importers: It is the second most consumed meat in the country and consumption is expected to grow.

Last year, the Mexican market for British pig meat opened further to include offals with a potential estimated value of £18 million over the first five years of trade.

It came two years after the Mexican market opened for British pork for the first time.

AHDB’s trade mission included participating in Expo Carnes y Lácteos in Mexico, where they joined more than 400 exhibitors at the event to showcase British produce.

The levy organisation also took a group of British farmers and exporters to meet with major supply chain stakeholders in Colombia.

Colombia is a net importer of pig meat and a market where domestic production supplies around 75% of the consumption.

Despite an anticipated increase in domestic production, it is not expected to keep up with demand.

Susana Morris, AHDB senior trade manager said: “Mexico is already an important market for British pig meat exports, with almost half of the pig meat consumed in the country being imported.

"We anticipate further opportunities for British pig meat exporters to maximise carcase value and look forward to working with them to help reap the benefits of trading with Mexico."

Expo Carnes y Lácteos is seen as Mexico’s most important exhibition for the food industry.

The exhibition attracts buyers not only from Mexico but from other parts of Latin America, illustrating the opportunities for UK pig meat exports in the wider region.

It follows official figures from HMRC showing that the value of the UK’s red meat exports reached its highest level last year, worth £1.77 billion.

Exports were underpinned by the performance of beef shipments to Europe and further afield.

The value of beef, lamb and pig meat exports in 2024 as a whole increased 3.3 percent on year earlier levels.