Leeway for SACGS claims due to Brexit shipping issues

Additional leeway has been granted for Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant (SACGS) claims due to Brexit-related shipping problems.

Farmers can still make a claim under the Scottish pilot scheme for items that have not yet been delivered – and even for items that do not arrive until 30 September.

However, the claims must still be submitted by Wednesday 31 March with proof of purchase, the Scottish government has confirmed.

The scheme provides grants for farmers and crofters to purchase specific equipment chosen for their effectiveness in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Around £18 million worth of grant support was sent to more than 3,500 farmers in December 2020.

Responding to the Scottish government's announcement, rural consultancy Galbraith said it was 'good news' for the farming industry.

Stewart Johnston of Galbraith said: “The department recognises that due to supply issues with certain pieces of equipment, these might be delayed.

"There is a good degree of flexibility – items received up until 30 September 2021 are included in the scheme, but to take advantage of this farmers still need to submit their claim form to their local SGRPID office by 31 March.”

Claims must include invoices and proof of payment for the items purchased, Galbraith explained.

For items not yet purchased, a copy of the order and an estimated date of delivery from the supplier must be included.

Anyone who does not send in their claim by 31 March will no longer be eligible for support, the firm added.