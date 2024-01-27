Lidl announces new long-term contracts for fresh produce growers

Lidl has announced it will invest over £70m into fresh produce growers through new long-term contracts as many struggle with adverse weather.

The new contracts of up to three years will be offered to growers supplying winter staples, including carrots, parsnips, and swedes, amid variable weather conditions.

Representing a substantial investment, the retailer said the long-term contracts would offer "added certainty and security, encouraging suppliers to invest for the future".

Lidl, which is one of the UK's largest discounters, said the move would underscore its commitment to 'backing British'.

It comes as Morrisons and Aldi have announced 'buy British' sections on their websites following industry campaigning for retailers to back British farmers more.

While Lidl is yet to announce a similar move, Paul Gibson, buying director at the discounter, said putting suppliers on longer contracts "underscores our commitment to supporting local producers".

"Not only is it an investment in the quality and consistency of our supply chain, but it’s also testament of our dedication to the British food industry.”

The investment in long-term contracts is part of Lidl’s broader £17 billion injection into the British food Industry by 2025.

It follows a series of similar initiatives, including a new approach to boost British egg production by offering financial incentives to producers.

Earlier this year, the government pledged to review supply chain fairness in the egg sector in light of the impact of numerous challenges.