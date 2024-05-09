Lidl becomes first retailer to sell 'fully' Welsh milk

Lidl has become the first retailer to sell 'fully' Welsh milk, as the product will be both produced and bottled solely in Wales.

A deal has been made between the supermarket and Pembrokeshire Creamery, a new processor which eliminates the need for transporting milk to England for processing.

Welsh milk had previously been bottled in factories in England before being transported back to Wales to be sold in stores.

Pembrokeshire Creamery has invested £20m to build the country’s only bottling facility certified to supply supermarkets, initially creating up to 80 jobs for the community.

Lidl's announcement means that from June, consumers will be able to pick up the Welsh milk products, with the retailer confirming that cream will follow soon after.

Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB, said: "Our partnership with Pembrokeshire Creamery is testament to our commitment to offer Welsh shoppers the very best in homegrown food and drink.

"At Lidl we take pride in championing local producers, and this contract marks a significant milestone for the Welsh dairy sector, whilst also supporting the local economy in Pembrokeshire.”

Mark McQuade, managing director at the creamery said: “We are very excited to have partnered with Lidl to supply their stores across Wales with milk from Welsh dairy cows, that has been bottled right here in Wales.

"The partnership will deliver products from farm to shelf in a more efficient way, removing the need for Welsh milk to be sent to England for bottling, before coming back to Wales.”

In March, Pembrokeshire Creamery announced it first ever milk price, which was 38.5 pence per litre for April.