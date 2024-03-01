New business Pembrokeshire Creamery launches its first ever milk price

Pembrokeshire Creamery, which is set to begin production this spring, has used St Davids’ Day to launch its first ever milk price.

Using the industry-recognised Liquid Standard Litre, the company has announced an April milk price of 38.5 pence per litre.

Pembrokeshire Creamery is the only liquid milk bottling facility in Wales certified to supply Welsh supermarkets.

Last year, the firm acquired a development plot at Pembrokeshire Food Park to set up the facility, bringing with it £17m investment and the creation of 80 new jobs over the next three years.

Eliminating the need for transporting milk to England for processing, it says this will significantly reduce food miles and streamline the supply chain.

The firm says this efficiency enables it to offer farmers who have already committed, and those following the project as it develops, a competitive milk price from April 2024.

Mark McQuade, managing director said: "We hope it will be sufficiently competitive to attract farmers from across the region to consider us as a potential customer.

“We will be the only BRC Certified facility to offer Welsh milk that is also bottled in Wales enabling us to offer an authentically Welsh milk supply for Welsh supermarket stores.

“This unique selling point gives Pembrokeshire Creamery, and the farmers who work with us, a point of difference in meeting the needs of both retailers and consumers who value locally-sourced produce."