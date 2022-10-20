Lidl to ditch green milk caps following trial with Muller

Lidl will permanently remove green milk caps and replace them with clear ones following a four-week trial with dairy processor Muller.

The transition will roll out across the retailer's stores in a phased approach from 31 October, to be available in all stores by 21 November.

The environmentally-friendly move follows a four-week trial with dairy processor Muller, which took place last month.

Unlike milk bottles, coloured milk caps cannot be easily recycled back into food grade packaging.

Lidl said introducing clear caps across the Muller supply chain enables 60 tonnes per year of recycled High-Density Polythene to be turned back into food-grade packaging.

The new milk caps will be recycled to create milk bottles, keeping the material within a circular system, the supermarket said.

Scott Davey, senior buying director at Lidl said: “We remain committed to supporting our customers in helping them make more sustainable shopping decisions on a daily basis.

"Customer feedback during the trial was overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to be making this change permanent across Lidl stores.

“In addition, this move will help us achieve our goal of making more of the plastic we use circular and fit to be repurposed time and time again.”

It follows the recent launching of a consumer-facing media campaign set up to champion the sustainable practices that dairy producers in the UK commit to.

The campaign 'It’s What We’re Made Of' shines a spotlight on three key areas of the UK Dairy Roadmap - climate change, biodiversity, and plastics and packaging.