Limagrain launches farmer-led demo farms to test crops in real conditions

Limagrain has launched a farmer-led demonstration farm network to give growers a clearer view of how crop varieties perform under real farm conditions.

The move comes as growers increasingly question how well small-plot trial data reflects commercial farming conditions, with more focus on how crops perform in day-to-day systems.

The initiative takes variety testing beyond traditional trials, showcasing genetics at field scale within commercial systems shaped by soil type, rotation, cultivation and input decisions.

Nicolle Hamilton, marketing director at Limagrain, said the aim is to provide a more meaningful perspective for growers.

“We want to offer growers a more meaningful way of looking at our varieties, through a farmer lens,” she said.

“That means taking them out of controlled conditions and putting them into real farming systems, managed by farmers making commercial decisions every day.”

She stressed that formal trials and the AHDB Recommended List remain important benchmarks, but do not always reflect commercial realities.

“This is not about replacing trials, it’s about adding another layer,” she said.

“Farmers want to know how varieties establish, how they cope with different soils and how they perform under lower inputs or after cover crops.”

She said the approach is reinforced by the company’s wider team.

Heather Oldfield, cereals product manager at Limagrain, said the network is built on collaboration with farmers.

“This is about genuine collaboration… There is no perfect variety,” she said.

“Success comes from putting the right variety in the right place. What works on one farm may not work on another.”

The first two demonstration farms are located in Suffolk and Staffordshire, offering contrasting growing conditions.

In Suffolk, Ryan McCormack hosts the site at Dennington Hall Farms, where he is testing how varieties perform under integrated systems combining arable, livestock and environmental management.

The farm runs a 12-year rotation and focuses on soil health, using cover crops, minimal cultivation and livestock grazing.

“I’m farming for margin, but also for my soils,” he said.

“That means I need varieties that can cope with reduced tillage, cover crops and lower inputs.”

His trials compare multiple varieties under different establishment systems within the same field, showing how genetics respond to management.

In contrast, Rob Atkin is testing varieties under more variable soil conditions on his Staffordshire farm, which ranges from heavy clay to organic-rich silt.

The mixed system includes combinable crops alongside beef and sheep, with an increasing focus on soil health and cost control.

“I still need yield to pay the bills,” he said.

“But I want varieties that work on farm, not just in perfect plots.”

He said the value of the network lies in understanding real-world performance.

“It’s about seeing what works, what doesn’t and why, that’s far more useful than just looking at figures.”

Limagrain will support the network with on-farm demonstration days, allowing growers to follow crops through the season and discuss results with farmers and technical experts.

The initiative highlights growing demand for field-based insights as farmers look to make more confident variety decisions in challenging conditions.