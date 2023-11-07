Lincolnshire potato grower AKP Group acquires Wolds Produce

Lincolnshire-based potato grower AKP Group, one of the UK's largest, has bought Yorkshire potato business Wolds Produce for an undisclosed sum.

AKP Group, established in 1999 and now one of the largest potato growers in the UK, had a turnover of £16.3m in its last reported financial year to July 2022.

North Yorkshire-based potato firm Wolds Produce was launched in 2004, supplying the crisping, chipping and potato seed industries.

It is also one of the largest independent seed producers in the UK, supplying seed to businesses across the country.

Richard Arundel, managing director of AKP Group, said the deal would "help growers and partners to minimise risk, reduce their costs and make it happen for UK farming".

"This acquisition represents a strategic step towards realising our vision of becoming the go-to partner within the UK’s potato industry," he said.

"We are excited that Wolds Produce shares this focus and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our network of growers and customers.”

Wolds Produce, based in Pocklington, employs 23 people. It will operate independently under the AKP Group, with all employees retaining their roles.

Tim Foggin, Wolds Produce managing director, welcomed the deal: “The culture and forward-thinking nature of AKP Group aligns with our own values.

"We look forward to merging our expertise and consolidating our respective strengths.”