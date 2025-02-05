Lincs farmer wins YEN Gold for record-breaking oat yield

Lincolnshire farmer Mark Popplewell has won gold at the 2025 Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) awards for achieving a record-breaking oat yield of 11.46t/ha.

The impressive yield, more than double the national average, was credited to the oat variety Merlin, as well as precise nutrition and an unusually wet spring.

Mark, who runs Happy Days Farming, said: "The numbers were so high we thought the equipment was faulty. The grain tank was filling faster than even a strong wheat crop."

This was the Market Rasen-based farm's first oat harvest, planting 300 hectares of Merlin oats in late March after a wet winter.

With advanced seed treatment, growth regulators, and optimised fertiliser application, yields reached up to 14t/ha in some areas.

“We’ll grow more Merlin in 2025 as it fits well in our rotation,” said Mark, who manages 2,000 hectares of arable land and ‘B&B pigs’.

The YEN awards is an independent knowledge-exchange network allowing farmers to measure and compare their crop performance on 60 different factors - including agronomy decisions and soil health.

The network, open again for 2025, encourages farmers and growers to share ideas, learn from each other, and work together towards better crop yields.

Gemma Clarke, managing director at seed specialist COPE, which launched Merlin in 2021, highlighted the importance of investing in new varieties.

“Resilient seed varieties are critical as farmers face increasing challenges from climate change and unpredictable weather," she said.

“There is no greater feeling than connecting world renowned plant breeders to growers and end markets.

"We are thrilled with how Merlin has been performing for farmers across the UK showing its strengths across a range of different seasons."