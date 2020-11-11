Lincs growers target AHDB Potatoes for new levy ballot

The three Lincolnshire growers who forced a ballot on AHDB Horticulture's future are now seeking farmers' views on AHDB Potatoes' statutory levy.

Flower grower Simon Redden and veg producers Peter Thorold and John Bratley, the self-proclaimed 'AHDB Petitioners', have launched the process of collating requests.

They are seeking potato growers' views for a formal ballot on the future of AHDB Potatoes' statutory levy.

The necessary number of completed requests could be handed over to AHDB 'in the next few weeks'.

It comes after the organisation recently announced there will be a ballot in January on the continuation of a statutory levy in horticulture - a simple 'yes or no' vote.

The ballot will look at the future existence of AHDB Horticulture and the work it sets out to deliver on behalf of UK growers.

Mr Bratley said: “The whole point of our original ballot in July was to discover the true views of levy-payers and the results were overwhelming.

"We received completed forms requesting a ballot from all over the UK form the South of England to Scotland and right across the sectors represented by AHDB Horticulture including flower growers, fruit ad nursery stock producers and large-scale field vegetable producers.”

The vegetable and potato farmer added there was a 'significant level of discontent' amongst UK potato growers.

"In calling for their requests for a formal ballot on the continuation of a statutory levy we are ensuring that their voices are heard too,” he said.